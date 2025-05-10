Mumbai, May 10: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) of Kerala is expected to announce the KEAM Result 2025 today, May 10. Candidates who appeared for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical (KEAM) entrance exam can check their results and score on the official website of CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in. The KEAM exam result will determine the applicants' eligibility for admission into various undergraduate courses across the state.

Candidates will be able to check their individual scores once the KEAM result 2025 is released. It is worth noting that the CEE Kerala has already released the final answer key of the KEAM entrance exam on the official website. In addition to the final answer key, the CEE has also released the examination response of the candidates in the KEAM 2025 Engineering, Pharmacy Computer Based (CBT) Entrance Examination on its portal. The KEAM exam was held in a computer-based test (CBT) mode.

How To Check KEAM Result 2025:

Visit the official website of CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the KEAM Result 2025 link

Enter using your login details

Click on submit

Your KEAM 2025 result will be displayed on the screen

Check the result thoroughly

Take a printout for future reference

The Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical entrance exam was held from April 23 to 29. Notably, the KEAM exam was held from 2 PM to 5 PM on all days for the Engineering course, whereas for the Pharmacy course exam, Sessions 1 and 2 were held from 11.30 AM to 1 PM and 3.30 PM to 5 PM, respectively. On the last day, the Pharmacy course exam was held from 10 AM to 11:30 AM. The KEAM results will be based on the commission's final answer key.

CEE Kerala is also expected to release the KEAM merit list. Only those candidates whose names appear on the merit list will be allowed to take part in the forthcoming counselling process. After the results, CEE Kerala will begin the KEAM 2025 counselling process, which will involve several stages, including registration, choice filling, trial seat allotment, final allotment, and confirmation of admissions.

Details about the counselling schedule will be announced shortly. Candidates can check the official website of CEE Kerala for more details.

