New Delhi, January 10: The Indian Army and All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi signed a memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the objectives of collaboration in areas of mutual interest, combined research and academic activities addressing multidisciplinary scientific and technological issues on Wednesday.

"Today, 10 January 2024, Lt Gen Daljit Singh, AVSM, VSM, PHS, Director-General, Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS), Senior Colonel Commandant Army Medical Corps, Ministry of Defence, Govt. of India, and Professor M Srinivas, Director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi signed a memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the two organizations with objectives of collaboration in areas of mutual interest, combined research and academic activities addressing multidisciplinary scientific and technological issues," said a joint press statement. Delhi AIIMS Achieves Medical Milestone, Coordinates First Successful Skin Donation from Deceased Donor.

Indian Army, AIIMS Delhi Sign MoU

A Memorandum of understanding #MoU was signed today between #DGAFMS and #AIIMS #NewDelhi to promote #CollaborativeResearch and faculty exchange programme of mutual benefit including focused research in the fields of High Altitude and Aerospace Medicine #LtGenDaljitSingh and Prof… pic.twitter.com/ubQsxA3XOk — AIIMS, New Delhi (@aiims_newdelhi) January 10, 2024

"This MOU will explore possibilities of joint research projects, common educational activities, and a faculty exchange program. The faculties of these two organizations would explore facilities available with both institutions, especially in investigations, for research, and patient care services. The faculty exchange program will smoothen faculty movement from one institution to another for research and training purposes," added the statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)