Indian Army and Assam Rifles conducted a series of joint security operations in mANIPUR from August 31 to September 6 (Photo/Ministry of Defence)

Kohima (Nagaland) [India], September 9 (ANI): The Indian Army and Assam Rifles conducted a series of joint security operations in close coordination with Manipur Police from August 31 to September 06 in Manipur.

As per the press release, the security officials apprehended 11 cadres from various hill and valley-based groups, and during this period, security forces also recovered five weapons, narcotics, and other war-like stores.

According to the statement, the operation was based on specific information gathered from Churachandpur, Bishnupur, Chandel, Thoubal, Kakching, Imphal West, and Imphal East districts.

Earlier, on September 6, Assam Rifles apprehended four individuals. During a mobile vehicle check post operation in Waikhong Bazar, Kakching District, police seized 690 litres of spurious liquor, which was later handed over to the Waikhong Police Station.

Additionally, during another joint search operation conducted by the Indian Army and the Police in the west of S. Lonphai village in Churachandpur district, a 9-foot rocket filled with high explosive green-coloured iron body, fitted with a battery mechanism, was recovered, which weighed approximately 100 kg.

On September 4, Assam Rifles and Thoubal Police Commandos in Waithou at Thoubal district arrested a suspected KCP (PWG) cadre.

The Indian Army and Manipur Police recovered various weapons like an NSAS rifle with one magazine, two single-barrelled guns, 12-bore guns, one country-made pistol, four PEK sticks, two detonators, two 9 mm rounds, five AK-47 rounds, four 7.62 mm SLR rounds, five .303 rifle rounds, and one metre of cordex wire from Saiton Gap in Bishnupur district.

On September 3, Assam Rifles, along with Manipur Police, had also arrested four active cadres of Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) factions and People's War Group (PWG) from the areas of Lamshang and Lairenkabi at Imphal West District. Moreover, during a joint operation in the area of Basikhong Lai Lampak at Bishnupur district, by the Indian Army along with Lrilbung Police, an active cadre of the proscribed group PLA was also arrested

On August 31, Assam Rifles, along with Imphal East police in Khongampat, Imphal West, had also caught individuals of PREPAK (PRO) cadre who were involved in extortion. Futher, on September 01, Assam Rifles, in joint action with the Narcotics Control Bureau, got hold of 138.5 kgs of opium, which was worth ₹6.9 crores. The Ministry of Defence says that the opium was recovered from a concealed cache near British Camp in Chandel District. (ANI)

