Patna, September 9: Panic spread at Takht Sri Harmandir Sahib Gurdwara in Bihar, popularly known as Patna Sahib, after its 'Prabandhak' (management) Committee received an e-mail threatening to blow up its premises. The unidentified sender claimed to have planted four explosives made of RDX at four locations inside the premises, Gurdwara officials said. The Gurdwara officials immediately alerted the district police, following which a large-scale search operation was launched.

Parichay Kumar, SP (East) of Patna, confirmed the incident. He said the email was received on Monday, and accordingly, the search operation was conducted. "Dog squads, bomb detection squads and forensic teams were deployed, and CCTV footage from within and around the Gurdwara was scanned. After hours of extensive searches, no suspicious material was found inside the Gurdwara complex," he said. The officials, however, urged the gurdwara management to remain alert and strengthen monitoring of visitors. Mumbai Bomb Threat: Police on High Alert After Receiving WhatsApp Message Claiming 34 ‘Human Bombs’ in 34 Vehicles Ahead of Anant Chaturdashi 2025.

Patna Police have registered an FIR at Chauk Police Station based on a written complaint filed by members of the Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee. The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar Police, which specialises in cybercrime investigations, has been roped in to trace the IP address of the threatening e-mail and identify the sender. A senior police officer said: "The threat has turned out to be a hoax, but we are treating the matter with full seriousness. The cyber team is working on digital footprints to track the accused. We have deployed additional forces to secure the place." Mumbai Bomb Threat: Nair Hospital Puts On High Alert After Its Dean Receives Threatening Email Alleging Bomb Threat; Probe Underway.

Located on Ashok Rajpath, Patna Sahib, is one of the five Takhts of Sikhism and a major pilgrimage centre. Being the birthplace of the Sikhs' 10th Guru, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, it attracts lakhs of devotees from across the world every year. To accommodate the influx, the surrounding area is lined with hotels, rest houses, dharamshalas, and lodges, where pilgrims stay during their visit. The incident has therefore raised security concerns not only for the shrine but also for the thousands of devotees staying nearby.

