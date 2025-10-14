New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): The Indian Army's Northern Command conducted a high-intensity exercise, Exercise Vidyut Vidhwans, on Tuesday, showcasing its cutting-edge network-centric operational capabilities.

Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, Commander of the Northern Command, witnessed the integrated employment of Army Aviation assets, including reconnaissance, utility, and attack helicopters, along with Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS).

Also Read | South Asian University Sexual Assault Case: FIR Registered After Student Sexually Assaulted at SAU's Campus in Delhi (Watch Videos).

In a post on X, the Indian Army's Northern Command wrote, "Exercise Vidyut Vidhwans...Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, #ArmyCdrNC witnessed a network-centric integrated employment of #ArmyAviation assets like Recce, Utility, Attack Helicopters and Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems - a major component of #MultiDomainOps. The troops exercised heli-borne insertion, destruction of targets by WSI and real-time post-strike damage assessment in an intensely contested airspace."

https://x.com/NorthernComd_IA/status/1977936343410872821

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, October 14, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The exercise focused on multi-domain operations, reflecting the Army's evolving combat readiness in modern warfare.

Troops executed heli-borne insertions, followed by precision strikes using Weapon Systems Integration (WSI). Following the strike, a real-time damage assessment was conducted under conditions simulating an intensely contested airspace, demonstrating seamless coordination between aerial and ground units.

The Indian Army conducted Exercise Vidyut Vidhwans, involving the Army, Navy, and Air Force. The drill was designed to prepare for future wars that extend beyond traditional battlefields, including those involving space, cyber, electromagnetic, and psychological operations. Soldiers using advanced equipment and specialised technologies in a connected, networked environment.

The exercise will also help improve coordination between the services and national agencies while testing new war strategies. Its main goals are to strengthen teamwork among the forces, encourage innovation, promote self-reliance, and maintain high readiness to gain a decisive advantage over potential adversaries. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)