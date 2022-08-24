Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 24 (ANI): The Indian Army on Wednesday foiled the third infiltration bid by militants on the Line of Control (LoC) in the Pallanwala area of Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor sector on Tuesday night.

"An infiltration bid was foiled by the Indian Army at LOC in Pallanwala in Akhnoor sector on the night of August 23. This is the third such failed infiltration attempt in the last 72 hours at LoC," Army officials said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Army recovered the bodies of two Pakistan-based terrorists who were killed in an infiltration attempt after they stepped on a minefield that activated a series of mines.

This activated series of mines eventually killed the two terrorists on the spot, while the Army suspected that the third terrorist was hiding injured.

"Infiltration attempt by two terrorists from Pakistan-based terror organization foiled after they stepped on a minefield, activating series of mines killing 2 terrorists on spot. The third one, possibly injured, is hiding there or has escaped. Bodies were recovered today," Brigadier Kapil Rana said.

Army sources informed that on Monday, the suspicious movement of two terrorists from Pakistan-based terror organizations, approximately 150 metres on the Indian side of the Line of Control (LoC) was detected, after which a blast was observed.

"It was later assessed that they (terrorists) stepped on a minefield," Army sources said.

An official statement from the Defence Ministry said, "On 21 August 2022, in the morning hours, alert soldiers deployed in Jhangar sector of Naushera spotted movement of two to three terrorists on own side of Line of Control. One terrorist came close to the Indian post and tried cutting the fence when he was challenged by alert sentries."

"The terrorist tried to flee, however, was brought down by the effective fire, incapacitating him. Two terrorists who were hiding behind fled the area by taking cover of dense jungle and broken ground. The injured Pakistani terrorist was captured alive and provided with immediate medical aid and lifesaving surgery was carried out," the statement said.

It added that the captured terrorist revealed his identity as Tabarak Hussain, resident of Sabzkot village, district Kotli of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

"On further interrogation, the terrorist confessed about their plan to attack the Indian Army post. Tabarak Hussain stated that he was sent by a Colonel of Pakistan intelligence agency named Col Yunus Chaudhry who had paid him 30,000 Pakistani rupees. Tabarak also revealed that he along with other terrorists had carried two to three close recces of Indian forward posts with an aim to target them at an opportune time," the statement said.

It added that the go-ahead to target the Indian post was given by Col Yunus Chaudhry on August 21. (ANI)

