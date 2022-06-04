Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 4 (ANI): Indian Army has organized an "Elders Parliament" at Pattan Degree College in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district with the aim of making elders and youths aware of their responsibilities towards society.

A first-of-its-kind event gathered huge attention and saw an audience of around 100 people where the elders from various spheres of society shared and relieved their experiences.

The event was organized by 29 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) in collaboration with Jammu & Kashmir's "Save Youth Save Future" NGO with the purpose of a learning experience for all people, students, youths, girls and boys.

The speakers shared their wisdom and discussed the role and responsibilities of elders in society.

The parliament saw discussions on the growing trend of radicalizing the youth using wrong interpretations of Islam and how grandparents and elders can provide course correction to our youth and children by sharing their experiences and stories from the glorious past of Kashmir.

Speakers talked about the responsibilities of grandparents as far as guiding their grandchildren is concerned.

The discussion was held on why it is very important for the grandparents or the elders of the society to come forward and take pivotal role in shaping the future of the valley.

Speaking to ANI, Ishrat Jan, a member of J-K's "Save Youth Save Future" said the purpose of the event is to break the barriers between the elders and youths and to resolve the communication gap between them.

"We keep holding this kind of programme and invite elders so that they can address youth and break the barrier between them. These days, the situation is not good here in the district, our Kashmir pandits are vacating the place. Through this programme, we want to give the message about our responsibility as elders in society," Jan said.

The elders who were present at the event told the audience about the harmonious society which used to exist in the 1980s and the famous Sufi culture where people of all faiths used to live together and the rich educational culture of Kashmir.

Ghulam Mohd, a participant, appreciated the Army for its effort and hoped for a future event like this in the district.

He further said that this kind of programme is very helpful in spreading awareness among people and in this context, the Army is playing an important role. He further said that this should continue.

Mohd Shafi, a local Sarpanch and participant, said that the programme is very helpful and it will make them aware so that they can be empowered.

"We got this opportunity because of 29 RR, this is a kind of programme that makes youth accountable and aware so that youth will be empowered and can shape their future. We urge the Army to continue this kind of programme here," he added. (ANI)

