Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 11 (ANI): The Indian Army's 10 Rashtrya Rifles unit on Tuesday organised a blood donation camp at their headquarters in Doda.

Speaking to ANI, a senior lab technician and in-charge of the blood donation camp in Doda, Kuldeep Kumar said, "In the event of an accident, blood is often required urgently, and having a sufficient supply of blood in the bank can mean the difference between life and death.The people should come forward and voluntarily donate blood."

The incharge of of the blood donation camp in Doda urged people to come forward and voluntarily donate blood. He also said that a blood donation camp is helpful during accidents because we have blood and they don't have to be referred somewhere else.

Recently, the Indian Army has extended medical assistance to residents of Thanalla village, situated at the foothills of the Ashpati Glacier, under Doda district as part of 'Operation Sadbhavna'. The initiative aims to support the local population, especially the elderly, who face health challenges during the harsh winter months.

Expressing gratitude, a resident said, "During winter, the elderly people face many health problems and the Indian Army is providing us health facilities...This is the last village of Jammu and Kashmir...The Indian Army is providing us medicines for free..."

"We are grateful to the Indian Army for providing us medicines and proper health care...," said another resident. Another local said, "...The Indian Army has set up a camp and the locals are getting proper medical treatment...We are grateful to the Indian Army"

Indian Army personnel also conduct patrolling operations in the upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir's (J-K) Doda district, ensuring the region's security.

The Army's counter-terrorism operations in Doda have yielded positive results, further reinforcing security in the region. (ANI)

