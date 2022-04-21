Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 21 (ANI): Indian Army on Thursday rescued 16 people who were stranded amid heavy snowfall at Sinthan Pass of Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the Indian Army, at around 3 pm, the civil administration informed the army about 16 civilians stuck on NH 244 near Sinthan Pass amidst heavy snowfall. Upon receiving the news, a rescue team of the Indian Army headed to the spot from Sinthan Maidan.

The team walked around 15 km on NH 244, in continuous snowfall and zero visibility conditions, to reach the spot near Sinthan pass at around 6:15 pm.

"The team walked for around 15 KM on NH 244 during continuous snowfall and zero visibility conditions and reached the civilians near Sinthan pass at around 6:15 pm. Thereafter, brought them down to Sinthan Maidan where they were provided with Medicine, Food and Shelter. The prompt action of troops of the Indian Army in the rescue operation saved the precious lives," the Army said in a statement.

All stranded civilians were brought down to Sinthan Maidan, where they were provided with food and necessary medicines. (ANI)

