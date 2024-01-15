Aizawl, Jan 15 (PTI) The Indian Army signed an agreement with the Mizoram State Cancer Institute (MSCI) on Monday to provide cancer treatment to beneficiaries of Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme, a statement said.

The agreement will facilitate cashless and capless medical treatment to ECHS beneficiaries and their dependents at CGHS rates, it said.

Also Read | Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony: Mauritians to Light ‘Diya’, Recite Ramayana During Ayodhya Pran Pratishtha Celebrations on January 22 (Watch Video).

This will alleviate the difficulties of beneficiaries and their dependents, who have to travel to other states, to avail treatment for cancer, it added.

Also, to assist the beneficiaries in obtaining hassle-free treatment at MSCI, the local military authority has established a help centre there.

Also Read | COVID-19 Scare: JN.1 Variant To Soon Become Dominant Strain in China, Say Health Officials.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)