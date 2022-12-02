Jaipur, Dec 2 (PTI) An India Army truck caught fire about 60 km from Rajasthan's Udaipur, ostensibly due to a technical malfunction, an official said on Friday.

The truck was part of a five-vehicle convoy en route to the military station in Udaipur.

A Quick Reaction Team of the Army swung into action and cordoned off the vehicle, stopping traffic on the highway, Defence Spokesperson Amitabh Sharma said.

There was no loss of personnel or life. The Army personnel's prompt reaction also ensured no loss to public property or private vehicles, he said.

Sharma added that the civil administration had also assisted with its resources for traffic management.

The Army has ordered an internal inquiry to ascertain the facts, he said.

