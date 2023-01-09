Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 9 (ANI): At the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention at Indore on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Indian diaspora are the brand ambassadors of India.

"I call all Indian diaspora as brand ambassadors of India. You all are 'Rashtradoots'. Your role as India's brand ambassador is diverse. You are a brand ambassador of Make in India, Yoga, Handicraft industry, and at the same time of India's millets," PM Modi said.

He further said that the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam is visible through the overseas Indians.

"Today, we see crores of overseas Indians on the global map... the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam is visible," PM said.

"India is being looked at with hope and curiosity. India's voice is being heard on the global stage. India is also the host of this year's G20. We do not want to make it only a diplomatic event, but an event of people's participation, the prime minister said.

PM further heaped praises on the youth of the country terming them as the "skilled capital" for the country.

"India not only has the capability of becoming a knowledge centre but also a skilled capital. Our youth has skills, values, honesty and determination toward work. Our skilled capital can become the world's growth engine," PM said.

Talking about India's presidency of G20, he said that the government want to make the summit not only a diplomatic event but an event of people's participation.

"Today India is being looked at with hope and curiosity. India's voice is being heard on the global stage... India is also the host for this year's G20. We do not want to make it only a diplomatic event, but an event of people's participation," Modi said.

He also said that the world is interested in India's speed and scale.

"The world is interested in India's speed and scale. They are interested in India's future. When it comes to a cashless economy, the world is surprised to see that 40 per cent of the world's Real-Time Digital transactions take place in India," PM Modi said.

Talking about the significance of the convention, PM Modi said, "This Pravasi Bharati Divas is special in so many ways, the nation has entered 'Amrit Kaal'. Our Pravasi Bharatiyas have a significant place in India's journey in the 'Amrit Kaal' and India's global order will be decided by you people."

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the three-day 17th edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, which began yesterday.

President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali is the chief guest and the Republic of Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi is the special guest of honour.

The three-day conference is being held under the theme "Diaspora: Reliable partners for India's progress in Amrit Kaal". The conference will conclude tomorrow and President Droupadi Murmu will preside over the valedictory session and present the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman. (ANI)

