New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): Indian Medical Association (IMA) celebrated World Health day day across the country on Friday.

The celebrations were held across 1,750 branches of the IMA. A mega Walkathon event was organized in Delhi, an IMA official said.

"More than 1000 doctors from all sections - senior members, junior doctors, students, nurses and other paramedics participated in the event. They walked from Maulana Azad Medical College to IMA HQ", the official said.

The event was held in collaboration with DMA and was flagged by National president, IMA, Dr Sharad Agarwal and HSG Dr Anil Nayak. The flagging off was conducted in the august presence of IPP Dr SNP Singh and chairman Action committee Dr Vinay Agarwal.

Placards and slogans on various health issues were displayed by the team during the event.

Every year April 7 is celebrated as World Health day. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of WHO which was established in April 7, 1948. It was established with a motive to attain the highest level of health and well-being to everyone, everywhere.

According to an official WHO release, 75th anniversary year is an opportunity to look back over 7 decades of collective public health achievements, thanks to science-driven learning and collaboration across countries and cultures, and to motivate action to tackle future health challenges for improved well-being and longer, healthier lives for everyone.

The theme for World Health Day 2023 is Health for All. (ANI)

