New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Hailing Agnipath scheme under which the youngsters will get an opportunity to serve in the regular cadre of the Armed Forces, the Indian Navy on Tuesday said that Agnipath is a visionary move that will bring multi-dimensional transformations to the Navy.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital today, Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar said, "As far as the Navy is concerned, 'Agniveers' will provide a steady and continuous infusion of unbridled vitality, enthusiasm and new-age abilities of youth. Women too will be included in the Agniveer scheme of the Indian Navy. I believe that Agnipath is a visionary move that will bring multi-dimensional transformations to the Navy."

"Agnipath scheme is a new idea of the new era. An idea that is made in India and made for India. An idea that will have positive impact on the human resources management of armed forces," he said.

Indian Navy top official said, "This idea will bring balance between the youth aspirations and future requirements of armed forces. This idea that will make the profile of armed forces more youthful, as per Kargil Committee Report."

"The Agnipath scheme will have a positive impact on the Armed Forces. This idea has the capacity to change society. We can't afford to continue on the known path," Chief of Naval Staff said.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on June 14, approved the Agnipath scheme under which the youngsters will be provided with an opportunity to serve in the regular cadre of the Armed Forces.

The Agnipath model envisages the recruitment of personnel below officer rank (PBOR) in the Army, Air Force, and Navy for four years, including six months of training. Soldiers recruited under the Agnipath model will be called 'Agniveers'. The Agniveers will form a distinct rank in the three services, and will also wear a distinct insignia as part of their uniform.

Department of Military Affairs on Tuesday appreciated the government's decision to approve the Agnipath scheme under which the youngsters will be provided with an opportunity to serve in the regular cadre of the Armed Forces.

Addressing a press conference today in this regard, Lieutenant General Anil Puri, Additional Secretary, Department of Military Affairs said, "We will provide an opportunity to the youth to serve the nation for a short and long duration, as agniveers. We are giving youth a chance for both long and short-duration military service."

Lieutenant General Anil Puri further said, "Today average age is around 32 years, in time to come, it will further come down to 26 years. This will happen in 6-7 years. In order to transform armed forces into youthful, tech-savvy, modern, there's a need to harness the youth potential and make him a future-ready soldier".

"Agniveer would be a part of this future-ready soldier. Agniveer would be India's young protector. After being with us for 4 years, an agniveer's resume and biodata will be very unique. He will stand out in the crowd with his attitude, skills and time he would have spent with us," Lieutenant General Anil Puri said. (ANI)

