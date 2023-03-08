Panaji (Goa) [India], March 8 (ANI): In a bid to douse the forest fire raging for the last five days in Goa, helicopters of the Indian Navy on Wednesday conducted sorties over the Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary.

The administration called in the Navy's helicopters to spray water on the conflagration.

Also Read | Pakistan Is Under Law of Jungle, Says Imran Khan After Police Stop Lahore Rally.

The naval helicopters were seen filling up the buckets, suspended from the choppers and sprinkling the water over the affected forest areas.

Earlier in the day, Goa Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane said that a detailed inquiry has been ordered into the Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary fire.

Also Read | IndiGo Airline’s Woman Passenger Caught Smoking on Kolkata-Bengaluru Flight, Arrested.

"The inquiry has been ordered after a discussion with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in the last night's meeting," Rane added.

Taking to Facebook and Twitter, Rane said, "Strict instructions are been given to the DCF, and orders are been issued to post Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCFs) in various ranges in all the areas. Entry into the wildlife sanctuaries will be prohibited, people will not be allowed to light wildfires."

"The RFOs and the forest guards posted in their respective areas will have to stay there 24/7 to monitor wildfires," he added.

He further said, "I have instructed the DCF that his team will be responsible and will have to provide an explanation on whatever happens in the perimeters of the wildlife sanctuary."

He stated that he will not allow the destruction of the Mhadei forest, it is a collective responsibility of the department as well as the citizens of the state to protect and conserve the wildlife.

He stated that the ministry has also taken aid from the Defence Ministry for in-principle approval of additional helicopters. It appears prima facie to be a man-made incident, he further stated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)