Mahe, the first of the Mahe-class Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (Photo/PIB)

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): The Indian Navy will commission Mahe, the first of the Mahe-class Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC), at the Naval Dockyard, Mumbai, on Monday.

The ceremony, hosted by Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, will be presided over by General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff, according to a Ministry of Defence release.

Also Read | 'No Place for Any Double Standards in Fight Against Terrorism', Says PM Narendra Modi at IBSA Leaders' Meeting in Johannesburg.

The commissioning of Mahe will mark the arrival of a new generation of indigenous shallow-water combatants - sleek, swift, and resolutely Indian. With over 80 per cent indigenous content, the Mahe-class showcases India's growing mastery in warship design, construction and integration.

She will serve as a 'Silent Hunter' on the Western Seaboard - powered by self-reliance and dedicated to safeguarding India's maritime frontiers, the release said.

Also Read | Gulf Air Flight GF274 From Bahrain to Hyderabad Diverted to Mumbai After Bomb Threat Mail.

Built by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), Kochi, Mahe represents the cutting edge of India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative in naval ship design and construction. Compact yet powerful, the ship embodies agility, precision and endurance - qualities vital for dominating the littorals.

With her blend of firepower, stealth and mobility, the ship is designed to hunt submarines, conduct coastal patrols, and secure India's vital maritime approaches. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)