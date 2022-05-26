New Delhi, May 26: The Indian Navy successfully tested its ship-based surface to air missile system by taking down a low flying target. The video of the test was also shared by the Indian Navy on Twitter.

Watch Video:

All in a days work! Watch #YourNavy's guided-missile anti-submarine stealth frigate do what it does best - successfully engage a low flying target with its SAM system, reaffirming the mantra of her crew, HIT FIRST! HIT HARD! Congrats to the team for a text book bullseye🎯 BZ! pic.twitter.com/0FpuS1KplF — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) May 26, 2022

"All in a days work! Watch YourNavy's guided-missile anti-submarine stealth frigate do what it does best - successfully engage a low flying target with its SAM system, reaffirming the mantra of her crew, HIT FIRST! HIT HARD! Congrats to the team for a text book bullseye!" the Indian Navy tweeted. Rajnath Singh Launches Indian Navy Warship INS Surat, INS Udaygiri in Mumbai.

The test was carried out from a stealth frigate deployed on the western seaboard by the force.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)