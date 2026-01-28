Mumbai, January 28: OpenAI has officially launched Prism, a free AI-native workspace designed specifically to streamline the workflow of scientists and researchers. Powered by the advanced GPT-5.2 model, the platform integrates drafting, citation management, and real-time collaboration into a single interface. By providing a unified environment, OpenAI aims to eliminate the fragmentation caused by switching between LaTeX editors, reference managers, and separate chat tools.

The new tool is built upon the foundation of Crixet, a cloud-based LaTeX platform that OpenAI recently acquired and evolved. Prism is currently available to anyone with a personal ChatGPT account at no cost, offering unlimited projects and collaborators. This move is seen as a significant step toward making high-quality scientific tools accessible to students and early-career researchers who may lack the budget for expensive proprietary software. Google Photos Rolls Out Gemini AI-Powered ‘Help Me Edit’ Feature in India and Other Countries To Simplify Photo Customisation.

OpenAI Prism Features

Prism serves as a professional environment where researchers can reason through complex problems and test hypotheses using GPT-5.2’s mathematical capabilities. The AI model functions with deep context awareness, meaning it understands the structure of the entire paper, including its figures and references. This allows for more coherent revisions and the ability to refactor equations or citations without losing the overall logic of the manuscript.

One of the standout features of the platform is the ability to search for academic literature, such as from arXiv, and incorporate it directly into the document. Additionally, Prism allows users to convert whiteboard sketches or handwritten equations into LaTeX code instantly. For teams, the platform supports real-time editing and voice-based commands, ensuring that co-authors can work simultaneously without version conflicts or the need for local software installations.

Scientific Collaboration AI Tools

The launch of Prism signals a shift in OpenAI’s strategy toward "vertical" AI tools—platforms tailored for specific professions rather than general assistance. While AI has already begun to accelerate discoveries in fields like molecular biology and physics, the administrative side of research remained manual. OpenAI expects that 2026 will mark a shift in science similar to how AI transformed software development, by reducing the mechanical friction of daily research tasks. France To Replace Microsoft Teams and Zoom With Sovereign Video Conferencing Platform ‘Visio’ for Government Use by 2027.

While the core features of Prism are currently free, OpenAI has indicated that more powerful AI functionalities will be introduced through paid ChatGPT Business, Enterprise, and Education plans in the coming months. For now, the tool is available globally, providing a cloud-based workspace that handles the heavy lifting of formatting and coordination, allowing scientists to focus on innovation and discovery.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (OpenAI). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

