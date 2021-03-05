New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): While receiving the prestigious CERAWeek Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said people of India are the leaders when it comes to caring for the environment.

"This award recognises environmental leadership. It is commonly said that the best way to show is through action. There's no doubt that when it comes to caring for the environment, the people of India are the leaders, and it has been the case for centuries." the Prime Minister said while delivering the keynote address at the award ceremony via video-conferencing.

"It is with great humility that I accept the CERAWeek Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award. I dedicate this award to the people of our great Motherland, India. I dedicate this award to the glorious tradition of our land that has shown the way when it comes to caring for the environment," he added.

PM Modi also remembered the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion and said in Gandhi, India has one of the greatest environment champions to have ever lived.

"If humanity had followed the path given by him, we would not have faced several problems we face today. I would urge all of you to visit Mahatma's home in the coastal city of Porbandar. Next to his home, you will get very practical lessons on water conversations such as underground water tanks constructed over 200 years ago!" he added.

The Prime Minister further commented climate change and calamities are interlinked and suggested two ways to fight them. "One is through policies, laws, rules and orders. These have their own importance. For example, India is working to increase its share of natural gas from 6 per cent to 15 per cent by 2030. LNG is being promoted as fuel. We also launched a National Hydrogen Mission for use of hydrogen as a fuel,' he said.

"The second is behavioural change. It is the most powerful way to fight these challenges!" he added.

Calling on people to fix themselves, PM Modi further remarked that by doing so the world will be a better place to live. "This spirit of behavioural change is a key part of our traditional habits which teach us consumption with compassion," he added.

The CERAWeek Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award recognises the commitment of leadership towards the future of global energy and environment, and for offering solutions and policies for energy access, affordability and environmental stewardship. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)