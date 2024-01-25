New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) India's ancient wisdom can help the world find a way out of the global environmental crisis, President Droupadi Murmu said on Thursday.

In her address to the nation on the eve of the 75th Republic Day, she noted that the global community has appreciated India's emphasis on individual behaviour change for dealing with the issues of climate change.

Also Read | Republic Day Parade 2024 Full Schedule With Time: From Chief Guest to Theme and Routes, Know All About 75th Republic Day of India Celebrations at Kartavya Path.

"India's ancient wisdom can also help the world find a way out of the global environmental crisis. I am glad to see India at the forefront of promoting renewable sources of energy and taking a leadership position in global climate action. India has launched the 'LiFE Movement' for adoption of an environment-conscious lifestyle," she said.

"The global community has appreciated our country's emphasis on individual behaviour-change for dealing with the issues of climate change. People everywhere can and must contribute by bringing their lifestyle in tune with Mother Nature.

Also Read | Republic Day 2024 Chief Guest Is French President Emmanuel Macron, Check List of Chief Guests Who Visited India in the Last 5 Years.

"That will not only help save the planet for the generations to come but will also enhance the quality of life," the President added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)