New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): With the administration of 57,44,652 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 140.31 Cr (1,40,31,63,063) as per provisional reports till 7 am today, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

This has been achieved through 1,48,79,511 sessions, stated the ministry.

As per the ministry, the recovery of 7,051 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,42,15,977.

Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.40 per cent, the highest since March 2020, according to the ministry.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 15,000 daily new cases that are being reported for the last 57 days now.

6,650 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. India's active caseload is presently at 77,516. active cases constitute 0.22 per cent of the country's total positive cases, which is the lowest since March 2020.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 11,65,887 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 66.98 crore (66,98,09,816) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.59 pr cent remains less than 1 per cent for the last 40 days now. The daily positivity rate is reported to be 0.57 per cent. The daily positivity rate has remained below 2 per cent for last 81 days and below 3 per cent for 116 consecutive days now. (ANI)

