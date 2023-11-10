Mumbai, Nov 10 (PTI) India's forex reserves jumped by USD 4.672 billion to USD 590.783 for the week ended November 3, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.

Foreign currency assets, a crucial part of the reserves, rose by USD 4.392 billion, as per the central bank.

Also Read | India-US Partnership Truly a Force for Global Good, Says PM Narendra Modi After Meeting Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin (See Pics).

The overall value of the gold held was up by USD 200 million at USD 46.123 billion.

The country's special drawing rights increased by USD 64 million to USD 17.975 billion, while its reserve position with the International Monetary Fund rose USD 16 million to USD 4.789 billion, the apex bank said.

Also Read | Dhanteras 2023: Gold Sales Volume May Rise Up to 20% Due to Softening Prices.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)