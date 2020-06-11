New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) India's fundamentals demand a much better rating, Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian said on Thursday after Moody's downgraded the country's rating and S&P retained it at the lowest investment grade.

India's ability and willingness to repay debt is gold standard, he said making a case for ratings upgrade.

Also Read | MEA Says 1.65 Lakh Indians Have Returned to India, Including 29,034 Migrant Workers, 12,774 Students & 11,241 Professionals: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 11, 2020:.

He took comfort in rating agencies acknowledging India's reforms, saying these are critical elements for higher growth next year.

On economic growth this year, he said it will depend on when recovery happens. It is uncertain if the recovery will happen in the second half of this year or next year, he said, adding the finance ministry was working on a large range of growth estimates for this year and a recovery in the second half or next year is also part of baseline expectation.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Nitish Kumar Attacks Lalu-Rabri Duo for Misgovernance, Compares it With His 15 Years of Ruling The State.

The finance ministry, he said, has evaluated pros and cons of options such as deficit monetisation. "We keep all options under consideration and will be evaluating them."

On privatisation policy, he said that banking will form part of the strategic sector and the government is working on to identify strategic and non-strategic sectors.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)