Patna, June 11: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday made a sharp attack on the Lalu-Rabri misgovernance, by comparing it with his 15 years of ruling the state. Kumar, during his virtual 'Karykarta Sammelan', asked the party cadre to remind the people of Lalu-Rabri rule of misgovernance, stating that people feared to venture out of the house during that tenure.

Setting the agenda for Bihar Assembly elections, Nitish Kumar said, as quoted by India Today, "How bad was the condition during the 15 years of rule of husband and wife. People feared to venture out of the house. Several communal rights and caste massacres took place. The crime graph in the state rose massively in those 15 years." Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: AIMIM Releases First List of 32 Seats Spread Across 22 Districts Where Party Will Field Its Candidates.

Asking the party cadres to focus on first time voters, Kumat said, "Younger generation who were born after 2000 and are not aware of the condition in Bihar between 1990 and 2005 should also be told about it. People tend to forget old things but we have to ensure that they do not forget it." Meanwhile, RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari reminded Nitish Kumar that Lalu Prasad Yadav is still popular among the people and the politics for the last 30 years in Bihar is revolving around Lalu.

