New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) India's healthcare system has shown great efficiency not only in providing diagnostic and management facilities but also in minimising mortality and maximising recovery, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said on Sunday.

Pawar, who presided over the 67th Foundation Day celebrations of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here, expressed happiness over AIIMS ranking among the country's top 10 educational institutions in the research category.

She also said it is the only institution with patient care service component in addition to research.

Pawar said it is a matter of immense pride that for the fifth consecutive year, AIIMS, Delhi has been ranked as number one among medical institutions according to the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) issued by the Ministry of Education.

She urged the authorities to maintain the ranking in the coming years too.

"Being successful is more of a journey, not a destination. We have to work hard to not only maintain high standards but also set newer milestones and put efforts to achieve the same," she added.

"When we talk about holistic health and inclusiveness of accessibility, we are including three factors in it.

"Firstly, expansion of infrastructure and human resources related to modern medical science. Secondly, promotion of research in traditional Indian system of medicine and its active engagement in the healthcare system and thirdly, providing better and affordable healthcare facilities to every person and every part of the country through modern and futuristic technology," Pawar said.

"Under the dynamic leadership of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the efforts of the central government are to work holistically with an emphasis on preventive care, while giving priority to tertiary healthcare," she said.

The efforts are to reduce the cost of treatment for the poor and at the same time, on increasing the number of doctors rapidly, she said.

