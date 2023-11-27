Jagatsinghpur (Odisha) [India], November 27 (ANI): Stating that maritime trade has been playing an important role in the trade and economic development of India, President Droupadi Murmu said on Monday that the country's ports need to function with greater efficiency in line with global standards.

"That is why there is a need to further strengthen the infrastructure of Indian ports and increase their efficiency. The Sagarmala programme is a commendable step in this direction. The Government of India is working to realise the vision of 'Ports for Prosperity' and 'Ports for Progress'," President Murmu added.

The President was speaking after gracing the Boita Bandana ceremony, organized by the Paradip Port Authority, at Paradip. She also virtually inaugurated a multi-model logistic park, and laid the foundation stones for a new reservoir and water treatment plant for Port Township and next-gen Vessel Traffic Management and Information System.

The President said that the sea has been a major means of strengthening India's trade, commerce and international relations. Literature based on the sea has also enriched Indian culture.

Odisha and other coastal states had a long and prosperous tradition of naval commerce. Apart from trade and commerce, those merchants also played an important role in spreading Indian art and culture abroad.

The President said that remembering the historical memories of Baliyatra - a symbolic boat trip of merchants to the islands of Java, Sumatra, Bali etc every year--is appreciable.

Baliyatra is a unique festival celebrated in memory of its glorious past. Celebrated since time immemorial, this festival is a symbol of the prosperity of the maritime trade in Odisha. It also highlights the rich cultural consciousness of the people of Odisha.

President Murmu noted that 95 per cent of India's total trade in terms of volume and 65 per cent in terms of value is done through sea transport.

The President noted that Paradip Port's cargo handling capacity has doubled in the last decade. It is poised to become the largest port on the east coast.

It also got the 'Port of Operational Excellence Award' at the Global Maritime India Summit - 2023. She expressed confidence that today's inaugurated Multi-Modal Logistics Park will give a new direction to the transparent development of trade.

She said that Vessel Traffic Management and Information System (VTMIS)-enabled modern signal stations will make navigation through this port safer and orderly. (ANI)

