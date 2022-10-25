New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) For the first time in 28 years, India's representative will chair the Air Transport Committee at the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

India has been on the ICAO Council since 1944.

According to a tweet by the India at ICAO handle, the country has won the coveted position to be the chair of the Air Transport Committee after 28 years.

"Great News! This solidifies India's position in the global #aviation ecosystem, and strengthens our journey towards becoming the largest #civilaviation market," Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said in a tweet on Tuesday.

The minister also congratulated India's representative to ICAO Shefali Juneja.

The ICAO Council is a permanent body and is composed of 36 member states elected by the ICAO Assembly for a three-year term.

Earlier this month, the 41st session of the ICAO Assembly completed the election of its new council. India was among the states elected under the category of states which make the largest contribution to the provision of facilities for international civil air navigation.

