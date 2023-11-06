Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 6 (ANI): IndiGo, India's largest airline, is considering entry into the US and European markets in the near future. This revelation came from IndiGo's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pieter Elbers on Monday in a media round table interaction at the new IndiGo office in Gurugram.

The airline, which already operates a substantial number of international routes, is contemplating expanding its horizons.

Also Read | Live-Sex Show on Pihu App: Mumbai Police Busts Pornographic Live-Streaming Racket Being Run Through Mobile App, Three Including Two Women Arrested.

When asked about the possibility of launching direct flights to the US and Europe, CEO Peter Elbert responded, "We are not ruling out anything in the future. We are operating several international routes with the country's biggest fleet size."

This statement suggests that IndiGo is keeping its options open and exploring the potential for venturing into these lucrative long-haul markets.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: PM Narendra Modi Calls Up Iranian President Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, Reiterates India's Position on Israel-Palestine Issue.

IndiGo has been making strategic moves in the international aviation landscape by entering into code-share agreements with various international airlines.

These agreements enable passengers to seamlessly book connecting flights, enhancing travel convenience and options.

At present, IndiGo has multiple codeshare agreements in place for the US network and European routes, which is a strong indicator of the airline's growing interest in these markets.

IndiGo, known for its low-cost carrier model, is a major player in the Indian aviation industry. It is the largest airline in India in terms of domestic market share, offering affordable air travel to a diverse range of passengers.

The airline's CEO highlighted the current scale of IndiGo's operations, stating, "As of now, IndiGo is operating 400 domestic and 100 international routes with over 300 aircraft."

This impressive fleet size and network demonstrate IndiGo's strength and reach in the aviation sector.

IndiGo has also been steadily expanding its international presence over the years, serving destinations across Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The airline's potential entry into the US and European markets would mark a significant milestone in its global expansion.

Currently, Tata's Air India and Vistara are the only Indian carriers operating long-haul flights to the United States and European markets. IndiGo's potential entry into these markets would provide travellers with more options and competition, potentially leading to more affordable fares and increased connectivity. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)