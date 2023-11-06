New Delhi, November 6: Amid the West Asian crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday had a telephonic conversation with Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, where he reiterated India's long standing and consistent position on the Israel-Palestine issue, official sources said. The two leaders exchanged views on the difficult situation in the West Asia region and Israel-Hamas conflict. Modi expressed deep concern at the terrorist incidents, violence and loss of civilian lives. President Raisi shared his assessment of the situation. Israel-Palestine War: PM Narendra Modi Speaks With Iran President Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, Exchange Views on Difficult Situation in West Asia

Both the leaders emphasised on the need for preventing escalation, ensuring continued humanitarian aid and early restoration of peace and stability. = The leaders also reviewed and positively assessed progress in multifaceted bilateral cooperation. They welcomed focus and priority accorded to Chabahar port in Iran for improving regional connectivity. Both sides agreed to remain in touch given shared interest in regional peace, security and stability. Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Forces Cut Off North Gaza As Palestinian Death Toll From Monthlong War Passes 10,000

PM Modi Speaks With Iran President

PM Narendra Modi speaks with the President of Iran, Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, exchange views on the difficult situation in West Asia and Israel-Hamas conflict: Prime Minister's Office pic.twitter.com/B8gZFuexXw — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2023

Earlier on Sunday (November 5), External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had discussed the "grave situation" in West Asia during his conversation with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. "Spoke today with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. Discussed the grave situation in West Asia and the concerns of the international community. Conveyed the importance of preventing escalation and providing humanitarian support. Agreed to stay in touch," Jaishankar had posted on X after the conversation.

