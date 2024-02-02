New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): Indigo on Friday reported a profit of Rs 30 billion after tax for the third quarter of the financial year 2024.

"For the third quarter of financial year 2024, we reported a profit after tax of Rs 30 billion with a profit after tax margin of 15.4 percent. With these 5 consecutive quarters of profit, we continue to recover from the losses of Covid and have now become net worth positive again," IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said in a release.

This profitable growth is attributable to the confidence shown by passengers who chose to fly with us. We are grateful for our customers' confidence and our thousands of employees who continue to put their best foot forward each day to serve them, it said.

We served 100 million plus passengers in a calendar year and joined the select club of global carriers operating at this scale. We started operating 2,000 plus daily flights to 118 destinations, it added.

"Each achievement is a testament to our focused strategy, loyalty of our customers and dedication of 6E employees," the release added. (ANI)

