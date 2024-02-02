New Delhi, February 2: The Delhi Public School in the national capital's RK Puram area on Friday received a bomb threat, after which a search was launched but nothing suspicious has been found, a police official said.

Following the bomb threat call received in the morning from school management, the school was immediately vacated and a search operation, with bomb detection team and sniffer dogs, was launched, said the official. Bomb Threat at DPS RK Puram: Delhi Public School Receives Mail About Bomb Blast in School, Probe Launched.

"School and hostel have been thoroughly searched by BDT, and nothing found suspicious by teams. Further investigation into the matter is underway," said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rohit Meena.

Meanwhile, a video of the school shows students being asked to vacate the school immediately. "Students can also be seen coming out of the school in a queue," as per the video. Bomb Threat in Delhi: Lal Bahadur Shastri School in RK Puram Receive Fake Threat Email About Bomb on Premises, Turns Out To Be Hoax.

In September last year, an email about a bomb being planted on the premises of the Delhi Police School in southwest Delhi's RK Puram was received, however, it later turned out to be a hoax.

