Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 25 (ANI): A 12-year-old boy from Indore has been awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2022 on Monday for excellence in technology and Vedic math, the highest award for citizens below 18 years.

A motivational speaker and composer of the 250-verse abridged version of the Ramayana called Bal Mukhi Ramayana, Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardee Avi Sharma has also built a voice command system that operates the laptop through voice command software named MADHAV (My Advanced Domestic Handling Ai Version).

Congratulating Avi, PM Modi, in a tweet said, "At the age of 12, Avi Sharma is a motivational speaker and has also composed an abridged version of the Ramayana called Bal Mukhi Ramayana! Congratulations to Avi for winning the Rashtriya Bal Puraskar."

Talking with ANI, Avi expressed the pride he felt while talking to PM Modi and said that the Prime Minister talked to him for a long time and had shared an anecdote of Uma Bharti.

"It's a matter of great pride. Avi wrote Ramayana in 2020 and taught free Vedic Math and coding online in 2021. He has received a certificate and Rs 1 lakh," his mother, Vinita Sharma said.

The Government of India confers the Bal Shakti Puraskar under Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to the children with exceptional abilities and outstanding achievement in the fields of innovation, scholastic achievements, sports, arts and culture, social service and bravery. (ANI)

