Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 8 (ANI): The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Indore Customs Commissionerate has confiscated 625 grams of foreign origin gold from a male passenger at Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar airport in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, according to an official release.

On the basis of specific Intelligence developed, the AIU identified and intercepted one male passenger, a resident of Bhopal, flying from Sharjah (a city in UAE) to Indore, on January 6 here. He was travelling from Dubai to Indore and on being questioned, he could offer no plausible reason for his travels, the release added.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Tries to Strangle Woman on Street in Dwarka, Flees With Bag and Mobile Phone.

"On personal search of the suspected passenger, he was found to be carrying Gold Paste as two capsules in body concealment in his rectum. The total recovery in this of foreign origin gold is 625 Gms having market value of approximately Rs 34 Lakh," the release further read.

As smuggling of gold in any form is restricted under the Customs Act, 1962, the said quantity of gold is seized by the department. Further investigation into the matter is underway, it added.

Also Read | Harvard and Boston University Researchers Use Wearable Robot To Improve Walking for People With Parkinson's Disease.

In the previous few months, Customs Indore has been regularly intercepting and seizing foreign-origin gold from suspected passengers and exposing the modus operandi of the gold smuggling syndicate at Indore Airport.

In the last three months, Indore Customs has successfully intercepted eight suspects at the Airport and seized approximately three kg gold with a market value of Rs 1.70 Cr (approx) along with the seizure of iPhones and foreign-made cigarettes, the release further stated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)