Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 23 (ANI): Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava regularised 100 unauthorised colonies out of the list of 636 such colonies in the city and distributed certificates to the residents soon after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's announcement on Tuesday.

Bhargava said, "There are about 636 unauthorised colonies listed in Indore, out of which legalisation certificates of 100 such colonies have been issued today."

About 20,000 houses have been built in these colonies, in which over 1 lakh people live. CM Chouhan has also virtually joined the program who has announced the legalisation of all unauthorised colonies built till December 31, 2022, Bhargava said.

With this, people will now be able to become owners of their houses in the true sense, and they will also be able to get loans from the banks. In the next phase, 125 colonies will be legalised, he added.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, CM Chouhan said that unauthorised colonies built in the state till December 31, 2022 will be legalised.

He made the remark while addressing a 'Regularisation of unauthorised colonies, civil infrastructure development and grant building permission' programme organised at CM House, Bhopal.

"Illegal colonies means, have we become criminals? Today, we have come to remove the stigma of illegality which was attached to the name of these colonies. Why is it illegal? Have we bought something with wrong earnings, we have made the home with hard work, then why is it being called illegal," CM said.

He added, "It is a matter of thinking, on the one hand we are running the Chief Minister Land Residential Rights Scheme in the village and giving a piece of land free of cost to those who do not have a land to live. Even in the cities, we are making the people land owners who have been in possession of the land for many years. While on the other hand, those who have built their houses by investing their life's earnings, we are calling them illegal?"

"This decision to declare these colonies illegal is itself illegal, I cancel this decision. Unauthorised colonies built till December 31, 2022 will be legalised," the chief minister added.(ANI)

