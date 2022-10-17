Noida, Oct 17 (PTI) A seven-month-old child was mauled by a stray dog inside a group housing society here on Monday, police said.

The infant has been hospitalised with severe injuries and is currently under treatment, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Noida 1) Rajneesh Verma said.

The incident took place inside the premises of Lotus Boulevard society in Sector 100 around 4.30 pm, according to officials.

"The parents of the child are construction workers. Both were engaged in construction work inside the society and had kept their child near them. However, a stray dog had entered the society which bit the child, leaving him severely injured," Verma told PTI.

He said the child was immediately rushed to a private hospital nearby where he is currently under treatment.

The ACP said no complaint has been filed over the matter as it concerned a stray dog but the police has alerted agencies concerned to catch stray canines.

