Bhopal/Shahdol, Dec 5 (PTI) Inquiry into the death of 11 infants in the span of eight days at Shahdol district hospital found that doctors were not at fault, Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Prabhuram Choudhary said on Saturday.

The infants had been admitted to the Sick Newborn Care Unit and Paediatric Intensive Care Unit of the hospital. The oldest baby was seven months old while the youngest was only two days old.

Also Read | Naming of Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology’s New Campus in Kerala After RSS Ideologue MS Golwalkar Stirs Controversy.

The deaths took place between November 27 and December 4, officials said. The latest death of a 40-day-old infant from tribal- dominated Dindori district was recorded on December 4.

The state government had ordered inquiry by medical experts, but their report held that the doctors at the hospital were not at fault, Choudhary told reporters in Bhopal.

Also Read | Arnab Goswami Moves Bombay High Court to Restrain CJM Court at Raigad-Alibaug from Taking Cognizance of Chargesheet Filed Against Him.

The causes of death included pneumonia, premature birth or late admission into the hospital, the minister added.

Health facilities are being ramped up in Shahdol, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)