Shimla, Feb 12 (PTI) BJP MP and former Himachal Pradesh BJP president Suresh Kashyap on Wednesday alleged that infighting in the Congress is at its peak and the ruling party is in complete doldrums as all senior leaders are feeling insecure.

Some senior Congress leaders have lost faith and confidence in their party, Kashyap, MP from Shimla, alleged in a statement issued here.

He was referring to the statement Himachal Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar who had on Tuesday accused the state unit of the Congress of being paralysed after it was dissolved three months ago.

Maintaining that a strong organisation was a must for a strong party and government, Kumar had said there had been no communication from the Congress high command on the new structure.

Kumar had also alleged that the Congress did not contest the Delhi Assembly polls seriously and its attitude was indifferent.

Referring to Kumar's remarks, Kashyap said the Congress leaders are themselves saying that their party did not contest the Delhi Assembly polls seriously and its attitude was indifferent. It seems the Congress leaders are shaken by the poll results of Delhi Assembly elections in which the party drew a blank, he said.

The former BJP state president claimed that the "ongoing leadership tussles" in Himachal are not hidden. Cabinet minister Vikramditya Singh, son of the former chief minister Virbhadra Singh and Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee chief Pratibha Singh, had in February last year announced his resignation and later withdrew it, he said.

The BJP leader claimed that the Congress MLAs are not satisfied with the performance of their chief minister. "They can't be vocal but they often show their resentment," Kashyap said.

