New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has underlined the far-reaching impact of the government's pro-farmer initiatives over the past 11 years, marking a significant phase of dignity and prosperity for the agricultural community.

He highlighted key initiatives such as the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi and Kisan Fasal Bima, describing them as important steps taken by the government for the welfare of farmers.

The Prime Minister also noted that due to the continuous increase in Minimum Support Price (MSP), the country's food producers are not only receiving fair prices for their crops but are also experiencing a rise in their income.

PM Modi emphasised that it has been a privilege for his government to serve the hardworking farmers of the country. Reflecting on the last 11 years, he said that the government's various initiatives have not only enhanced prosperity among farmers but have also contributed to an overall transformation of the agriculture sector.

The Prime Minister highlighted that the government has paid close attention to key aspects such as soil health and irrigation, which have been greatly beneficial.

Our efforts towards farmer welfare will continue with greater vigour in the times to come, Modi further stated. He said that we have worked on dignity and prosperity for our farmers.

"Earlier, our farmer brothers and sisters were forced to borrow money even for small needs, but in the last 11 years, our government's decisions have made their lives much easier. Be it PM Kisan Samman Nidhi or Kisan Fasal Bima, we have taken many important steps for their welfare. Now, with the continuous increase in MSP, the country's food producers are not only getting a fair price for their crops, but their income is also increasing," said PM in a post on X in Hindi.

"It's our privilege to serve our hardworking farmers. For the past 11 years, our various initiatives have boosted prosperity for farmers and also ensured an overall transformation of the agriculture sector. We have focussed on issues like soil health and irrigation, which have been greatly beneficial. Our efforts towards farmer welfare will continue with greater vigour in the times to come," said the PM in a post on X.

Meanwhile, MoAFW's statement read, "Above all, the mindset has shifted, Farmers are now recognised as key stakeholders and drivers of India's growth. As India enters Amrit Kaal, its empowered farmers stand ready to lead the nation from food security to global food leadership."

Highlighting the work done by the Modi-led government over 11 years of governance (since 2014), the Centre's achievements have been shown under the campaign of '11 years of Kisan Samman' and 'Viksit Bharat ka Amrit Kaal, Seva Sushasan, Garib Kalyan ke 11 saal' A statement from MoAFW has highlighted that over the 11 years, the agri sector has seen enhanced budget allocation, including increased Food Grain Production, increase in MSP and Support for farmers, wheat, paddy, MSP growth and record procurement, financial security among other things.

"From modern irrigation and credit access to digital marketplaces and agri-tech innovations, India is embracing smart farming and reviving traditional practices like millet cultivation and natural farming. Allied sectors such as dairy and fisheries are also flourishing, driving rural prosperity and climate-smart agriculture," the ministry said.

Regarding Budget allocation, the ministry said, "Agriculture serves as the backbone of India's economy, playing a pivotal role in ensuring food security, providing employment, and contributing to overall economic development. It supports the livelihoods of a significant portion of the population and remains vital to India's socio-economic fabric."

The Budget estimates for the Department of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare have seen growth, rising from Rs 27,663 crore in 2013-14 to Rs 1,37,664.35 crore in 2024-25, an increase of nearly five times over the period, the ministry said. The country's grain production has also grown steadily from 265.05 million tonnes in 2014-15 to an estimated 347.44 million tonnes in 2024-25.

"The major crops include rice, wheat, jowar, bajra, maize, ragi, barley, gram, tur, pulses, groundnut, soybean, rapeseed and mustard, oilseeds, sugarcane, cotton, and jute & mesta," the statement read.

During the period 2014-15 to 2024-25, procurement of 14 Kharif crops was 7,871 Lakh Metric Tonnes (LMT), while during the period 2004-05 to 2013-14, procurement was 4679 LMT.

Apart from this, the ministry also highlighted various other schemes which have been launched, like Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana, Soil Health cards. Whereas on modern infrastructure of agriculture, the ministry mentioned Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF), PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras, e-NAM and Market Reform and Mega Food Parks and how they have grown over the years.

On innovation and entrepreneurship, the ministry mentioned its various initiatives such as NAMO Drone Didi, AgriSURE, Diversifying Farmer Incomes and how food processing sector has become a key driver in farmer's income growth.

Moreover, achievements in various agricultural sectors, such as the blue revolution, which has made India as the second largest fish producing country with around 8 per cent share in global fish production; Sweet Revolution and the Dairy sector were also highlighted. (ANI)

