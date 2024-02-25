Chandigarh, Feb 25 (PTI) Unidentified assailants shot and grievously injured the Indian National Lok Dal's Haryana unit president Nafe Singh Rathee in Jhajjar district on Sunday, police said.

INLD sources said the seriously injured Rathee has been taken to a hospital.

He was travelling in an SUV when the assailants, who were in a car, attacked him in Jhajjar's Bahadurgarh town, they said.

Police said further investigation in the matter was underway.

