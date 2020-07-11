Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 11 (ANI): Inmates were forced to clang utensils to scare away a swarm of locusts that entered Firozabad District Jail on Friday.

Around 1700 inmates are lodged in Firozabad Jail, which spans across 7 acres land. Various crops are sowed in the land by the jail.

Jail Superintendent Akram Khan said that the swarms of locusts came around jail premises so inmates started clanging utensils other thesewise the inspects could have damaged vegetables and fruits. (ANI)

