Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 16 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said that inordinate delays in project implementation and file movement in the State were a thing of the past. He added that his government's introduction of online services in governance transformed citizens' access to timely government services.

"The earlier belief that 'no projects can be implemented in Kerala' has changed. In the past, people endured long waits for basic services, and decisions on matters involving the government were often delayed indefinitely. However, these issues have now been addressed," Vijayan said after inaugurating the southern region review meeting to ensure the timely and smooth completion of the state government's development projects here.

During the event, Vijayan emphasised the transformative impact of online services in governance. He noted that while government affairs are often perceived as routine, this mindset leads to bureaucratic delays. "The key question is how much change we can bring about in this regard," he said.

The Chief Minister stressed that citizens approaching the government with their needs should not be seen as pleading for mercy. "We must abandon the notion that we are the rulers and the people are the governed. Timely service delivery is their right. The true essence of governance can only be realized when it achieves perfection," he added.

He urged officials to study files promptly and resolve them without delay.

The Chief Minister emphasized the need to eliminate obstacles in project implementation and find swift solutions. "The district administration must proactively identify issues and resolve them the same day, wherever possible," he stated. (ANI)

