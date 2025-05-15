New Delhi, May 15: The Supreme Court on Thursday criticised Cabinet Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah for his remarks against Indian Army officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who had briefed the media about Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, saying the minister must speak with "responsibility".

A bench of Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice Augustus George Masih said a person holding a constitutional office should be responsible when this country is going through such a situation, and has to know what he is saying. Vijay Shah ‘Sister of Terrorists’ Remarks: BJP Leader Uma Bharti Demands Immediate Dismissal, FIR Against MP Minister Over Comments on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

The bench also agreed to hear tomorrow Shah's plea against the Madhya Pradesh High Court's May 14 order, which ordered the registration of an FIR against him for his remarks Qureshi. The High Court took suo moto cognizance of the controversial statement of the minister and ordered police to register FIR against the minister. Vijay Shah ‘Sister of Terrorists’ Remarks: Madhya Pradesh High Court Orders Immediate Filing of FIR Against BJP Leader Over His Comments on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

The counsel of Shah mentioned the plea for an early hearing today before the bench seeking a stay on the FIR. At the outset, CJI asked "What kind of statement you are making? Such a person holding a constitutional office should be responsible..." "When this country is going through such a situation... He has to know what he is saying. Just because you are a minister...," said Justice Gavai.

Shah's counsel told the bench that he had recorded his apology, and the statement was widely misunderstood. Media has over hyped the statement of the minister, counsel said while seeking stay on the FIR that was registered against him following the HIgh Court order.

The top court, however, declined to grant any stay on the FIR and posted the matter for hearing on Friday. "We will hear it tomorrow. You know who you are. We know nothing will happen. Just because you are a minister," added the bench.

Taking suo moto cognisance of the controversial statement of the minister, the High Court on Wednesday ordered police to register FIR against him.

On Wednesday, an FIR was registered against him under sections 152, 196(1)(b), and 197(1)(c) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after the High Court order.

Office of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, in a post on X, had said, "Following the order of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, the Chief Minister has given instructions to take action regarding the statement of Cabinet Minister Vijay Shah."

The High Court had said that if the FIR is not registered by Wednesday evening, the court may contemplate proceeding against the Director General of Police of the State for contempt of the order.

The controversy arose after a video clip of Shah's speech went viral on social media. In his clarification, Shah said his comments were taken out of context and were meant to praise Colonel Qureshi's bravery.

Speaking to ANI over the row, the minister said, "My entire background is from the military. Many of my family members were martyred and were in the military... Colonel Sofiya Qureshi is above my real sister, who performed the national religion and took revenge on those people. She (Qureshi) is more important than my real sister. I had nothing in my mind; if something slipped out of the excitement and hurt someone, then I would like to apologise from the heart. Not once, but I apologise ten times."

