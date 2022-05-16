New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): On the occasion of the International Museum Day, the National Museum, New Delhi will organise special activities and events from May 16 to 20.

During the celebrations, the National Museum is offering a mixed bag of online and offline activities and events, designed for both young and adults, during the five days.

The line-up of activities include Teachers' Training Workshop in collaboration with CCRT, Dwarka; Mata Sundari College, Delhi and Indian Culture portal. This would be followed by a one-day Museum Educators' meet which would see the participation of various central and state government museums across Delhi.

According to the Ministry of Culture, the Museum is collaborating with the Heritage Lab, Flow India, Access for All and 'Heritage for the Educators' meet. The Educators' Meet is National Museum's pilot initiative, which has been conceptualized with an attempt at bringing government museum educators together on one platform to share and discuss about opportunities, challenges and their achievable solutions.

The National Museum will be open for extended opening hours on May 18, 19 and 20 that is from 10 am to 9 pm. And keeping this in consideration, the museum has designed gallery walks lead by curators, consultants and senior National Museum walk leaders, hands-on activities for children and activity counters for walk-in visitors, a special session with NM conservators etc. The museum is also organizing dedicated walks and activities for children representing different NGOs.

Every evening there will be special live performances in the National Museum Auditorium. All performances will start at 7 pm each day. The SADHO Band will be performing Sufi Music on May 18, Sudha Jagannath and her group Brihanayika Natryasurabhe will be performing Bharatnatyam on May 19 while Shagun Butani and her group from Sudhayaa Dance Foundation would present ABHISAAR, Odissi performance compositions from the traditional repertoire of Odissi that find an echo in some of the artefacts at display in the National Museum.

The National Museum offers a unique rendezvous with ideas and experiences for visitors of all age groups, backgrounds and interests, and National Museum has been working towards creating interest and awareness towards history, and arts among different audiences.

International Museum Day is celebrated by museums across the globe on May 18, with the aim to generate awareness about the significant role of museums in community building, national and international cooperation as well as cultural exchange. (ANI)

