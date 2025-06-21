Nagpur, Jun 21 (PTI) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said yoga day being celebrated across the world is India's big achievement and a matter of pride.

Gadkari participated in an event organised on the occasion of International Yoga Day by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation, district administration and Union Cultural Ministry at Yashwant Stadium here.

Talking to reporters, Gadkari said, "Practising yoga every day will benefit one's health. I am happy that Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented a proposal to the UN for International Yoga Day, which is being celebrated around the world on a grand scale. It is a big achievement and a matter of pride for us."

The Minister for Road Transport and Highway performed yoga, and all participants took an oath of de-addiction at the event.

