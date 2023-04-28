Panaji, Apr 28 (PTI) The Goa police on Friday busted an IPL betting racket and arrested 14 persons for allegedly accepting bets on the ongoing cricket matches, an official said.

The accused, who hail from Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, were allegedly operating the racket from a villa in Porvorim town, on the outskirts of Panaji, Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch) Nidhin Valsan said.

The accused were caught red-handed while accepting bets on the cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings, he said.

The police recovered Rs 38,000 in cash, 47 mobile phones, a laptop, three LED TVs, among other gadgets worth more than Rs 25 lakh from the accused.

