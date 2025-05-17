New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) Senior IPS officer Anurag, who led the CBI investigation against fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi involved in the Rs 13,000 crore Punjab National Bank fraud case, was on Saturday appointed the chief of Tripura Police.

Anurag, a 1994 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, was working in his cadre state as the director general of police (Intelligence).

The governor, in consultation with the Union Public Service Commission, has appointed Anurag to the post of director general of police (head of police force), Tripura with immediate effect, an order issued by the state government said.

After taking over as the Tripura DGP, Anurag called on Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, officials said.

Anurag has held different posts both in his cadre and at the Centre.

He had a distinguished career in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), where he worked as a superintendent of police, deputy inspector general, joint director, and additional director.

Anurag supervised investigation in important cases including the one involving Modi while in charge of the Banking Securities and Fraud Cell (BS & FC) of the CBI as its joint director and additional director.

Modi, 55, has been lodged in a UK prison since March 19, 2019. He is accused of siphoning off Rs 6,498.20 crore of the total scam amount.

While on central deputation, Anurag also served as inspector general (personnel) in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

He holds a Master's Degree in Police Management from Osmania University and a Post Graduate Diploma in Cyber Crimes from NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad.

Anurag is a Certified Fraud Examiner from ACFE (Association of Certified Fraud Examiners), USA. He has vast experience of serving in the state of Tripura from 1995 to 2003, a statement said.

Anurag served as sub divisional police officer, Longtharai Valley and District SP of undivided West and South Tripura Districts, apart from serving as superintendent of police, Special Branch and assistant inspector general (Headquarters).

From 2003 to 2004, he served in the UN Mission in Kosovo. Between 2005 and 2013, he was on central deputation and served as SP and DIG in the CBI.

On his return from central deputation, Anurag served as IGP (Law & Order) Tripura from 2013 to 2016.

From 2016 to 2023, he again went on a central deputation and served as IG, Research and Correctional Administration, BPR&D and IG (Pers) in the CISF, besides joint director and additional director in the CBI.

Anurag has also served as the chairman of the SIT on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

He has been conferred with the Police Medal for Meritorious Service and the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

On September 18, 2023, Anurag assumed the charge of additional director general of police, Tripura and was subsequently posted as additional DGP (Law & Order), with effect from September 30, 2023.

He was promoted and posted as the director general of police (Intelligence) with additional charge of Addl DGP (Law & Order) with effect from January 1, 2024.

