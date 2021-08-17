Ghaziabad (UP), Aug 17 (PTI) Pawan Kumar, IPS officer of 2009 batch, took charge as the newly-appointed Senior Superintendent of Police of Ghaziabad on Tuesday.

He has replaced DIG Amit Pathak, who has been shifted to the Director General of Police's office in Lucknow. Prior to this, Kumar was posted as SSP Moradabad.

After taking charge at the district police headquarters as the new SSP, Kumar told PTI that stringent action to maintain law and order in the district would be his top priority.

The Uttar Pradesh Gangsters Act would be imposed on the organised gangs and habitual offenders indulging in loot, robbery, snatching, vehicle lifting, he said, adding that women's security in the markets would be enhanced.

Liquor smuggling and drug peddling would be curbed at any cost. The norms of lockdowns fixed by the government would be implemented at any cost while the behaviour of police personnel with the public would be improved.

Police will organise public meetings in the entire district to sort out law and order related problems. Any pending cases of loot, murder and abduction would also be sorted out at the earliest, the new SSP said, adding that no stone would be left unturned to check the menace of cyber crimes.

Besides, the issue of traffic jams will be resolved with the help of the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) and municipal corporation, Kumar added.

