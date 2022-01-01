Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 1 (ANI): Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Sunil Kumar Bansal on Friday took charge as Director-General of Police (DGP) of Odisha at State Police Headquarters in Cuttack.

Taking to Twitter, Odisha DGP said, "Sunil Kumar Bansal, IPS took over as DGP, Odisha today at State Police Hdqrs., Cuttack."

Sunil Kumar is an officer of the 1987 batch and has served in various capacities in the state.

"An officer of 1987 batch, he served in various capacities in the State and Govt. of India. Prior to this assignment, he was Special Director, Intelligence Bureau, New Delhi," Odisha DGP further tweeted. (ANI)

