Ahmedabad, Feb 17 (PTI) Union minister and BJP MP Smriti Irani on Wednesday targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks about wages of tea workers in Assam.

Addressing a rally for civic polls in Rajkot city, she once again referred to Gandhi's statement that the Congress would hike the wages of tea workers of Assam by making plantation owners `from Gujarat' pay more.

"A Congress leader, who lost from Amethi seat in 2019, said in a rally in Assam that he will take out money from the pockets of small tea traders and shopkeepers of Gujarat," Irani said.

"His hatred for Prime Minister Narendra Modi is such that the Congress, which used to hate only one tea-seller (an apparent reference to Modi) earlier, now has issues with every Gujarati who drinks tea," she said.

In his Assam rally a few days back, Rahul Gandhi had claimed that tea garden workers get Rs 167 per day, but his party would ensure they get Rs 365 and the money will come from "the traders of Gujarat."

"Do not make the mistake of voting for a party which tried to stall Gujarat's development whenever it came to power at the Centre," Irani further said.

Elections to six municipal corporations in Gujarat will take place on February 21.

