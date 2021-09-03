New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on Friday urged Anganwadi workers to ensure that 'poshan vatikas' (nutrition gardens) are set up at all Anganwadi centres during the month-long celebrations of "POSHAN Maah", especially in every aspirational district in the country.

In a virtual address to Anganwadi workers (AWWs), she also assured all possible help from the government in this regard and asked them to work in tandem with the officials to give fresh impetus to the poshan vatikas.

The Centre launched POSHAN Abhiyan in March 2018 to combat malnutrition. Since then, the month of September is observed as 'POSHAN Maah' with a view to carry out dedicated activities ushering in behavioural change in the society.

Irani lauded AWWs and Anganwadi helpers for their determined and tireless efforts, especially during COVID-19 Pandemic, towards ensuring overall betterment of women and children, and urged them to send their views and suggestions which can be incorporated in POSHAN 2.0.

She also informed that a special insurance scheme is being considered for all the AWWs and that state governments have been requested to take necessary steps in this regard.

The Union minister added that Poshan Maah is also an opportunity to express gratitude to AWWs through the activities being undertaken, adding that not just the month but the entire year should be a tribute to the untiring efforts of these workers.

